Colorado snowmobiler survives after being buried in avalanche

A snowmobiler was rescued after being buried in an avalanche, Colorado officials said.

On Monday the snowmobiler was caught in an avalanche on Shrine Mountain in Vail Pass, according to an accident report by the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

The man’s riding partner tried to use his avalanche rescue transceiver to find him but wasn’t getting a signal, officials said.

He called 911, and Summit County deputies and the Summit County Rescue Group responded, officials said.

As a rescuer was walking the field, they saw part of the snowmobiler’s avalanche airbag sticking out of the snow, the report said.

Rescuers found the snowmobiler, conscious and speaking but cold, under 2 feet of snow, according to a Facebook post by the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

He was rescued an hour after being buried, officials said.

He was sent to a hospital to be evaluated, officials said.

Summit County is about an 80-mile drive southwest from Denver.