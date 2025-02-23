Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
OutdoorsFebruary 23, 2025

Colorado snowmobiler survives after being buried in avalanche

Man was buried for about an hour

Paloma Chavez Charlotte Observer
Avalanche sign with snow board tracks on the backcountry terrain of Colorado.
Avalanche sign with snow board tracks on the backcountry terrain of Colorado.TNS

A snowmobiler was rescued after being buried in an avalanche, Colorado officials said.

On Monday the snowmobiler was caught in an avalanche on Shrine Mountain in Vail Pass, according to an accident report by the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

The man’s riding partner tried to use his avalanche rescue transceiver to find him but wasn’t getting a signal, officials said.

He called 911, and Summit County deputies and the Summit County Rescue Group responded, officials said.

As a rescuer was walking the field, they saw part of the snowmobiler’s avalanche airbag sticking out of the snow, the report said.

Rescuers found the snowmobiler, conscious and speaking but cold, under 2 feet of snow, according to a Facebook post by the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

He was rescued an hour after being buried, officials said.

He was sent to a hospital to be evaluated, officials said.

Summit County is about an 80-mile drive southwest from Denver.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

What to know about avalanches

Avalanches happen quickly and catch people by surprise. They can move between 60 and 80 mph and typically happen on slopes of 30-45 degrees, according to experts.

Skiers, snowmobilers and hikers can set off an avalanche when a layer of snow collapses and starts to slide down the slope.

In the U.S., avalanches are most common from December to April, but they can happen at any time if the conditions are right, National Geographic reported.

At least eight people in the U.S. have died in avalanches this season as of Tuesday, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

People heading into snow should always check the local avalanche forecast at Avalanche.org, officials with the U.S. Department of Agriculture said, and have an avalanche beacon, probe and shovel ready.

“Emergency services are usually too far away from the scene of an avalanche, and time is important,” Simon Trautman, a national avalanche specialist, said. “A person trapped under the snow may not have more than 20 or 30 minutes. So, in a backcountry scenario, you are your own rescue party.”

If an avalanche breaks out, it’s best to move diagonal to the avalanche to an edge, Trautman said.

“Try to orient your feet downhill so that your lower body, not your head, takes most of the impact,” officials said. “You may also get into a tight ball as another way to protect your head.”

Related
OutdoorsFeb. 23
Forty years of giving back
OutdoorsFeb. 23
COMMENTARY: Public is sure to feel ripple effects of Forest ...
OutdoorsFeb. 23
Statewide bans on baiting, feeding wildlife proposed to help...
OutdoorsFeb. 16
Researcher to talk about ‘Cougars on the Cliff’
Related
Legislation eyes Fish and Game Commission turf
OutdoorsFeb. 16
Legislation eyes Fish and Game Commission turf
High court case shakes Idaho ski areas
OutdoorsFeb. 16
High court case shakes Idaho ski areas
Coach, support crew and unsung hero
OutdoorsFeb. 9
Coach, support crew and unsung hero
Muzzleloader bill back on Idaho legislative agenda
OutdoorsFeb. 9
Muzzleloader bill back on Idaho legislative agenda
English lessons
OutdoorsFeb. 9
English lessons
Bird dog shows promise during rookie season
OutdoorsFeb. 2
Bird dog shows promise during rookie season
Recreation in a post-dam era
OutdoorsFeb. 2
Recreation in a post-dam era
Feds nix grizzly meetings
OutdoorsFeb. 2
Feds nix grizzly meetings
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy