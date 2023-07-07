It’s easy to lose track of time when floating the wilderness section of the Selway River. Swept along by a beautiful, yet challenging stream, modern voyageurs are treated to a glimpse of the world as it used to be.

Magnificent old-growth cedar trees hem the banks, osprey patrol the skies and otter frolic at water’s edge. Huckleberries grow in sun-drenched patches, while tasty mushrooms pop up in shady corners. Best of all, the Selway is one of the loneliest rivers in the Lower 48; with rare exceptions, paddlers have it all to themselves (see sidebar).