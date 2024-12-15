Deer and elk hunters worried that the animals they harvested may have chronic wasting disease have a new testing option but it comes with important caveats.

Both Idaho and Washington provided CWD testing for hunters. In some geographic locations near known outbreaks of the disease, testing is mandatory. But hunters in both states can have their harvested animals tested, even if they were not taken from a CWD hot spot.

Right now it’s a free service, but it can take four to six weeks to get results. That can leave hunters in limbo, especially those eager to either start enjoying the meat or those who use commercial processors and would like results before they pay for their animals to be butchered.

The company Priogen now offers hunters an option with quicker results. Hunters can obtain a home testing kit they use to submit samples to the company for testing. According to the Priogen websites, customers get results within two weeks.

Another benefit of the Priogen testing option is that it doesn’t require lymph nodes or brain tissue. Instead, hunters can submit any muscle tissue, even meat that has been frozen or processed into products like sausage.

According to its website, Priogen uses the Real-time quaking-induced conversion testing method, or RT-QUIC for short, that was developed by the University of Minnesota. The company said the tests are more than 80% accurate.

The Priogen testing method is different from tests conducted at laboratories used by state wildlife agencies. Stacey Dauwalter, wildlife health program coordinator for Idaho Fish and Game, said people who are interested in the service provided by Priogen should be aware of differences in the testing methods. The RT-QUIC method has not been validated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and unvalidated testing may produce inconsistent results. In addition, she said it doesn’t rely on standardized sample collection locations and methods, another difference from USDA-validated testing methods.