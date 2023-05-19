The early part of whitewater rafting season is well underway and will be celebrated at back-to-back gatherings on the Lochsa and Salmon rivers in coming weeks.

First up is Lochsa River Madness, a grassroots gathering on the Lochsa River over Memorial Day weekend. It will be followed by the outfitter-organized Big Water Blowout on the Salmon River at Riggins on June 3.