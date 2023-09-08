Study finds COVID-19 antibodies in deer tested in four states

A 6-point whitetail buck appears unfazed by an approaching photographer in 2018.

 David Joles/Minneapolis Star Tribune

When a laboratory confirmed that a lethal wildlife disease had been found in South Carolina, the finding sent chills through biologists at the state Department of Natural Resources.

The DNR has tried for years to keep chronic wasting disease out of South Carolina in an effort to prevent it from spreading to native white-tailed deer populations. But those efforts, which rely on educational programs and state restrictions, were not enough to stop several hunters from hauling in parts of a deer that was killed in Kansas, wildlife officials say.