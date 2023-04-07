Deer culling wraps up near lower Slate Creek

Idaho Fish and Game biologist Iver Hull skins a deer carcass before testing the animal for chronic wasting disease Feb. 28, at Slate Creek Ranger Station in White Bird. Chronic wasting disease is a contagious and fatal neurological disease that affects members of the cervidae family, which includes various species of deer, moose and elk.

 Austin Johnson/Lewiston Tribune

Idaho Fish and Game officials have wrapped up the agency’s deer culling project near lower Slate Creek and generally consider the difficult operation a success.

It won’t eliminate the presence of chronic wasting disease in the area south of White Bird, but they hope it will help contain the fatal neurological illness to a small geographic footprint.

Tags

Recommended for you