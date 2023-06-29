AHSAHKA — Dworshak Trail beneath Dworshak Dam has been closed because of a leak in a pipe supplying water to Dworshak and Clearwater hatcheries.
This trail offers picturesque views of Dworshak Dam and provides fishing access to the east side of the North Fork Clearwater River.
According to a news release from the Corps of Engineers, agency employees and contractors are working on a plan to repair the leak while the line remains under pressure. The trail will remain closed until the repair work is completed.
The leak, which is losing 30 gallons per minute, is not posing a threat to fish at the two hatcheries that specialize in chinook salmon and steelhead trout. However, the pipe can’t be shut down without depleting water supplied to the hatcheries.
Dworshak Dam flows increasing Friday
AHSAHKA — Flows leaving Dworshak Dam will increase starting Friday, according to a news release from the Army Corps of Engineers.
Because Dworshak Reservoir is now full, the agency will manage dam releases to match the amount of water flowing into the 55-mile-long artificial lake. Flows are expected to rise from about 1,600 cubic feet per second to between 3,000 and 4,000 cfs.
Flows are likely to increase beyond that range in the near future. Each year, the reservoir is lowered 80 feet between early July and mid-September as part of an operation to moderate water temperatures for the benefit of juvenile and adult salmon and steelhead moving through the lower Snake River. Fisheries managers attempt to keep the river at or below 68 degrees at Lower Granite Dam. The temperature was 63 degrees there earlier this week. Flows leaving the reservoir will be increased as both air and river temperatures begin to rise.
