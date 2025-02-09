English lessons

They’re out there, and every now and then you bump into one: ordinary people who do extraordinary things.

Amy Mazur, recently retired and about to turn 63, is such a person. She plans to swim the English Channel this summer.

The idea was hatched a couple of years ago, when the coach of her swim club in Moscow suggested the challenge. Since then, Mazur has maintained a rigorous training regimen that is equal parts physical conditioning and cold-water acclimation. She has poured more than $15,000 into the venture, which includes hiring a sea captain registered with the Channel Swimming Association and an official observer to witness her swim.

These are rarified waters, as the Channel Swimming Association has only authenticated 1,975 solo swimmers in its 98-year history. The fastest time for the 21-mile strait is 7:17, while the fastest female time — set more than four decades ago — is 7:40.

A realist, Mazur has set her goal at 13 hours.

Can’t do it alone

Though Mazur will do all the swimming, she is only half of a team. The other half is her coach, Tammy Bonney, who lives with her husband about a mile from Mazur’s home in Moscow. Both women have big personalities, laugh heartily and are great friends who finish off one another’s sentences. If you’ve seen the movie “Nyad,” Bonney is the Jodie Foster to Mazur’s Annette Bening.

An accomplished swimmer herself, Bonney sets a high bar for physical conditioning. Training days in the pool can run up to six miles, while open water swims in the Snake River can be even longer. Endurance training is a big part of their regimen, but cold-water acclimation is another key component.

On a bone-chillingly cold day in late January, the pair drove down to the Snake River at Wawawai. They sat in Mazur’s truck for a few minutes, doing deep-breathing exercises while listening to an app on Bonney’s phone. Speaking in English, a sonorous male voice with a thick Dutch accent told them to “… keep breathing, no pause between inhalation and exhalation. Into the belly, into the chest, make a circle, let it go.”

After several minutes, the voice ordered them to hold their breath. “Let the body do what the body is capable of doing. Be aware of your heartbeat and slow it down.”

Mazur easily held her breath for two minutes. Then she stepped out of her truck wearing only neoprene booties, a thin one-piece swimsuit, a hat and gloves. Bonny, similarly clad, accompanied her.

The air temperature was hovering in the low 20s, and the wind was blowing. Humidity was high, and conditions at the dock were wickedly cold. Slowly and deliberately, Mazur and Bonney waded into the 34-degree water.

It was a powerful display of the human body’s ability to tolerate absurdly unpleasant conditions.

Taking care not to immerse their hands or heads, Mazur and Bonney treaded water for 10 minutes while carrying on a giddy, but still perfectly normal conversation. When they emerged, their skin had the ruddy tinge of lobsters on their way to being boiled alive.

Away from the river, the pair was spotted cross-country skiing under a full moon in January — wearing nothing more than shorts and tank tops. They haven’t parachuted naked over Antarctica, yet, but don’t be surprised if they do someday.

Driven to succeed

Mazur is an intense woman who talks loud and fast, scattering ideas like leaves in a tempest. She is perpetually in motion, both professionally and personally.

Prior to her retirement last year, she was a distinguished professor of political science at Washington State University, where she spent 32 years. She says she is internationally renowned for her research, which focuses largely on feminist policy issues and comparative methodology, with an emphasis on France. Though retired from WSU, she still edits a journal on French politics and continues to do international research.

Her personal life is similarly filled with achievement.

Raised in a suburb of Chicago, Mazur was captain of her high school swim team. Knowing she wouldn’t be competitive at the collegiate level, she kept swimming on her own while pushing ahead with her professional development. Then, nearing 50, she began dabbling in triathlons.

“I was such a good swimmer that I was usually ahead of the men when we came out of the water,” she says, but triathlons were too punishing; the running generated too much pain in her feet.

In 2014, she joined the Chinooks, a U.S. Masters Swimming club in Moscow. Bonney was already a member, Mazur says, “and that’s when our swim partnership started.”