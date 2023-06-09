Time is running short to hook a spring chinook in parts of the lower Clearwater and lower Salmon rivers.
On the Clearwater River, the bulk of the run has moved through the lower end near Lewiston and is progressing steadily upstream. That is not to say the run is over there, but it’s trailing off significantly.
“Catch rates are going to drop on the lower Clearwater,” said Joe DuPont, regional fisheries manager for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game at Lewiston. “My guess is we might not even have to shut that section down.”
The department attempts to spread harvest of spring chinook up and down the Clearwater River and its tributaries and allocates 30% of the state’s harvest share to the lower Clearwater. When that number is met, the department typically closes the section so folks upriver have a chance to catch fish. But as of this week, anglers had caught just 17% of the harvest share in the lower section, and landing the remainder will be tough.
The number of spring chinook passing Lower Granite Dam on the Snake River west of Lewiston is dropping and data gleaned from Passive Integrated Transponder tags carried by some of the fish indicates those destined for the Clearwater also are on the decline. On June 1, DuPont said tag detections at the dam showed 1,400 Clearwater-bound chinook passed the dam that day. But it had fallen to just 300 by Tuesday.
• • • • •
It’s a different story on the lower Salmon River. Fishing is just heating up there, but chinook bound for the upper Salmon River are catching up to and mixing with those heading for Rapid River hatchery. That complicates the management of the fishery.
The department attempts to manage fishing on the lower Salmon River to target Rapid River fish and minimize harvest of chinook heading for the upper Salmon, where other fisheries are planned.
“Those communities (along the upper Salmon River) certainly enjoy their fishery just as much as we enjoy ours,” DuPont said.
Rapid River fish return earlier in the year, but high flow conditions, particularly at the Slide Rapid, can stall the run and allow upper Salmon River fish to catch up. That is happening now. To help prevent overharvest of chinook bound for the upper Salmon River, fishing will close Sunday night on the section between Rice Creek Bridge below Cottonwood and Hammer Creek near White Bird. According to projections from the department, about 80% of the fish caught in that section recently have been bound for Rapid River and 20% for the upper Salmon. If the section remained open, by next week the ratio would fall to a 50/50 mix.
And the upper Salmon River fish will continue heading upstream and mixing with Rapid River fish. DuPont said the next closure on the lower Salmon River likely will stretch from Hammer Creek to Time Zone Bridge and could come as soon as next week.
Even as fishing cools off in the lower Clearwater River and closes on part of the lower Salmon River, it can be expected to catch fire farther upstream. Rapid River fish increasingly will move into the Little Salmon River, where fishing should be good.
• • • • •
On the Clearwater system, DuPont said the best fishing this week likely is to be found on the North Fork of the Clearwater, on the Middle Fork near the Clear Creek Hatchery and on the South Fork of the Clearwater. But dropping flows will change the river and how chinook travel. During the last full week in May, the lower Clearwater River was flowing at about 50,000 cubic feet per second, as measured by the Spalding gauge. The river now has dipped below 20,000 cfs.
That means fish are moving faster, holding less and not being pushed to the sides like they are in higher flows. They also are moving through the river in different ways.
“Every time flows are low, I have to remind people they are just blowing by you,” DuPont said. “We have seen some strange things happen, where people say, ‘This is where I always catch them and now they are catching them on the other side of river.’ ”
