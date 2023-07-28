Federal Ammunition rips Minnesota DNR for lead ammo ban

Hunters will not be allowed to use lead ammo in 56 Scientific and Natural Areas. 

 TNS

The top executive of Anoka-based Federal Ammunition said Friday that Minnesota is attacking one of America’s most successful conservation programs by banning the use of lead ammo, beginning this fall, in 56 Scientific and Natural Areas (SNAs) open to hunters.

The ban also affects special hunts in some state parks.