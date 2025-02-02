Feds nix grizzly meetings

The federal government has canceled a series of public meetings that was planned on a new bid to manage grizzly bears.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service had planned four meetings — including one that was set for Wednesday in Coeur d’Alene — to discuss the agency’s proposal to manage grizzly bears in the Lower 48 states as a single distinct population segment under the Endangered Species Act.

The rule was proposed by the Biden Administration in early January. In a statement posted to its grizzly rulemaking webpage, the Fish and Wildlife Service said it canceled the meetings to allow the Trump administration to review the rule.

“In light of the recent transition and the need for this Administration to review the recent grizzly bear proposed rule, the Service is canceling all four of the public meetings and hearings that the agency voluntarily scheduled on this proposal,” the statement says.

Grizzly bears have been listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act since 1975. Biologists estimate there are about 2,000 of them, mostly split between large populations in and around Glacier and Yellowstone national parks. There is a small population that spends time in the Selkirk Mountains of North Idaho and northeastern Washington.