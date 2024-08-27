Feds reverse plans on fixed climbing anchors in wilderness areas

Next summer, climbers in the Cascades will not have to fret over fixing an unsafe anchor in order to secure a rope to the side of a mountain.

Recently, the National Park Service withdrew a proposal that would have established regulations governing the installation and replacement of climbing anchors, spurred in part by Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash.

Separately, Congress just passed the Protecting America’s Rock Climbing Act, which declares that fixed anchors used by climbers to ascend and descend rock walls — including bolts, pitons and slings — are allowed in federal wilderness areas.

Taken together, the moves are a year-end victory for climbers as sweet as any summit.

“Protecting sustainable wilderness climbing access also protects America’s climbing legacy and the sense of awe that calls us to these amazing places,” said Erik Murdock, deputy director of climbing advocacy group Access Fund, in a statement.

At issue was a proposal floated in November 2023 by the National Park Service and the U.S. Forest Service, which oversee most federally designated wilderness areas. The land management agencies wanted to formalize the installation and maintenance of equipment used on federal lands and require an administrative process to put in or replace anchors. (The U.S. Forest Service has not yet issued a final decision on its fixed anchor proposal.)

Climbing advocates worried that would result in these tools being designated as “installations,” which are federally prohibited. They argued this would endanger climbers, reversing precedent that predates the landmark Wilderness Act of 1964.

While fixed anchors in wilderness areas are relatively rare, they are deployed for critical safety needs, like rappels.