A female grizzly bear responsible for killing a woman near Yellowstone National Park in July has been killed after it broke into a West Yellowstone-area home, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks.

Amie Adamson, 47, of Derby, Kan., was mauled while hiking July 27. Attempts to trap and remove the grizzly were made because of the incident’s closeness to residences, campgrounds and a high-use off-highway vehicle trail system, but were unsuccessful. Public access to the area also was shut down following the mauling.

