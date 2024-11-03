‘Fire, grizzlies and backcountry adventure’

When a horse or another large animal dies in the Wyoming backcountry, Forest Service officials sometimes must go to bizarre measures to destroy it.

Animals like horses, elk, moose and other big creatures can be too big to haul out, and leaving the bodies out in the open risks attracting territorial predators such as grizzly bears, which can endanger trail users on backcountry routes.

So what are officials to do? Sometimes they simply blast the large carcasses to smithereens, a U.S. Forest Service official told McClatchy News.

“If we blast carcasses, and it does happen, it’s not a common occurrence by any means,” Shoshone National Forest spokesperson Evan Guzik said in a phone interview.

Every case is different, and sometimes exploding carcasses isn’t appropriate or even possible, he said.

That’s why when two mares slipped and tumbled to their deaths on a remote trail near Cody on Oct. 11, the Forest Service ultimately decided against blowing their bodies up, Cowboy State Daily reported.

“Where the horses came to rest was in a pile of very dry brush and timber,” Guzik told McClatchy. “In this case, blasting was not the appropriate action because of how dry it was.”

Doing so might have ignited a wildfire in this specific case, he said.

Some news outlets falsely reported the U.S. Forest Service would temporarily halt the practice agencywide during wildfire season, but that isn’t the case, he told McClatchy News.