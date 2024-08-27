Avalanche forecasting isn’t really an office job.

Sure, Chris Bilbrey, the new director of the Idaho Panhandle Avalanche Center, is going to spend plenty of time in the office. Someone has to type up the forecasts and get them online, for one thing. Then there’s the scheduling, planning, thinking big picture about the center’s growth — all of that needs to get done, and it’s on Bilbrey to do it.

But he’s also going to be outside. Getting to know the region’s snowpack intimately is part of the job. Watching the weather isn’t enough.

“I’m a believer that it’s critically important that us as forecasters are out looking, touching, tasting the snow,” Bilbrey said in an interview.

Bilbrey, 44, moved to Sandpoint this summer to take the reins at IPAC, the avalanche forecasting and education outfit covering northern Idaho and far northwestern Montana.

His arrival is a major milestone. Bilbrey is the first permanent, full-time director for the center, which has long been staffed primarily by part-time workers, volunteers and Forest Service employees on temporary assignment.

The U.S. Forest Service’s decision to bring on a full-time director will free up staffers who had been splitting the director’s duties and allow the center to expand its forecasting offerings this winter. It also means there’s someone who can begin planning for the center’s growth and the future of avalanche forecasting in the region.

“To have somebody full time being able to do all the little things that we wouldn’t be able to do is just huge,” said Jeff Thompson, an avalanche forecaster who has worked at IPAC since 2016.

Gabe White, board president for the nonprofit Friends of IPAC, which supports the center, said Bilbrey has already been updating safety policies and making other decisions to improve the center’s operations.

He also said the hire shows that the Forest Service recognizes the burgeoning interest in backcountry winter recreation in the region and the rising support for the nonprofit.

“They saw our growth and they wanted to match that,” White said.

Avalanche danger is a perpetual consideration for those who venture into the backcountry in the winter. There were 27 avalanche deaths in the U.S. last year. Two of those were in norther Idaho – one near Mullan in January and one in the Pack River drainage north of Sandpoint in March.

Forecasters help backcountry users understand the risks and how they change through the winter. Kelly Lynch, the chair of the backcountry skiing committee for the Spokane Mountaineers, said forecasts often help skiers rule out places they’d consider going, and that they provide insight that would otherwise be unavailable.

“The forecasters are out in the field much more regularly than us recreationalists,” Lynch said. “They can see the changing snowpack.”

IPAC is one of 26 avalanche centers across the country. Its forecasts cover the Silver Valley and in the Purcell, Cabinet and Selkirk mountains, and the center also runs education programs throughout the region.

Centers in places like Colorado and Utah are much larger, and they’ve had robust full-time staff for years. IPAC has not. Instead, it has long operated with a spartan crew of federal employees on temporary assignment and part-timers funded through the nonprofit.

White said given the staffing constraints, he’s always been impressed that the center has put out forecasts as often as it has, typically about twice a week. Last winter, the center produced 112 forecasts over 20 weeks.

The nonprofit, which runs avalanche safety courses and partially funds forecasting operations, has seen donations and memberships rise over the past several years. Businesses have signed on as sponsors. Web traffic for the forecasts is up, as is interest in their avalanche safety classes.

All the while, IPAC’s leadership has been in flux. In 2016, the Forest Service hired Thompson as a part-time director. Funding for that role dried up quickly, however, and restructuring had to be done just to keep him on as a forecaster. For a couple of years, he and another forecaster split director duties.