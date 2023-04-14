Florida’s redfish are contaminated with pharmaceuticals, study finds

A new study by Florida International University and the Bonefish & Tarpon Trust shows Florida's redfish are contaminated with pharmaceuticals in their blood. The research shows that across all studied estuaries, the number of pharmaceutical detections was highest in Apalachicola and Tampa Bay.

 Pat Ford via TNS

Over a four-day period last summer, Dustin Pack set out into Tampa Bay in search of one of the most coveted fish species in Florida.

Armed with fishing rods, live bait and his shallow-water skiff, it would seem like any other week for Pack, a full-time fly fishing guide and captain.