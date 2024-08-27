Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
OutdoorsOctober 27, 2024

Forest Service freezes out temporary workforce

Michael Wright Spokesman-Review
story image illustation
U.S. Forest Service

A freeze on hiring some seasonal employees across the U.S. Forest Service will have local impacts, but the agency has taken steps to protect some positions from going dark.

Forest Service Chief Randy Moore told employees in a call in September that reduced budget projections for the next fiscal year prompted the agency to pause the hiring of all nonfire temporary seasonal employees, a broad category that includes some 2,400 positions across several agency programs nationwide.

The decision does not affect the agency’s seasonal wildfire crews, which will be hired as usual. But it does mean there will be fewer staffers performing a number of important duties on national forests, such as trail maintenance, managing recreational facilities and monitoring fish and wildlife.

Temporary seasonal employees are often referred to as 1039s, a nod to the number of hours they work each year. They are different from permanent seasonal employees, who only work part of the year but don’t have to reapply for their positions each year.

Over the past few years, the agency has converted many of its temporary seasonal positions into permanent seasonal jobs. Moore told employees that they had done so for about 1,400 positions.

That blunts the impact of the wholesale cut of temporary seasonals somewhat, but it’s still going to hurt. Forest Service officials are being tight-lipped on many of the details of the cut, so the exact impacts on the forests closest to Spokane are hard to tease out.

The Colville National Forest had 45 temporary seasonal employees during this past fiscal year, said Jeffrey Todd, a forest spokesperson. Of those, 21 have been converted to permanent seasonal positions. Because of the freeze, the agency has no plans to hire the remainder of those positions.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Todd said the Colville forest’s temporary seasonal employees worked in a variety of programs, including botany, fisheries, timber and more, but he could not provide a more detailed breakdown.

Details for the Idaho Panhandle National Forest and Nez Perce-Clearwater National forests are murkier.

Cassie Wandersee, the Forest Service’s regional spokesperson, provided details for all of Region 1, which includes 10 forests and grasslands from the Panhandle east to North Dakota, but did not provide details specific to the Idaho forest.

Across the entire region, the agency had 100 temporary nonfire seasonal employees at the peak of its 2024 field season, Wandersee said in an emailed statement. The region also has more than 400 permanent seasonals.

Among the positions the agency converted from temporary to permanent seasonal were those at some of its avalanche centers. The Billings Gazette reported that the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center in Bozeman had transitioned its temporary employees to permanent status over the past few years.

The Forest Service’s budget is controlled primarily by Congress. Like the rest of the federal government, it’s funded by a continuing resolution that lasts until Dec. 20.

Agency officials don’t know for sure what their funding will look like after that date. The decision to nix temporary seasonals was made in an effort to plan for the “most conservative funding picture.”

Advertisement
Related
OutdoorsOct. 27
Walleye continue to move upstream, pose threat to native sal...
OutdoorsOct. 27
Washington Rec plan sets strategies for DNR land
OutdoorsOct. 27
Salmon return to formerly blocked section of the Klamath Riv...
OutdoorsOct. 27
Bozeman-based Warriors & Quiet Waters offers archery program
Related
Grand Teton grizzly bear that delighted visitors for decades killed by vehicle in Wyoming
OutdoorsOct. 27
Grand Teton grizzly bear that delighted visitors for decades killed by vehicle in Wyoming
Inside Outdoors briefs
OutdoorsOct. 20
Inside Outdoors briefs
Skating flies and pondering the nature of logic on the Grande Ronde River
OutdoorsOct. 20
Skating flies and pondering the nature of logic on the Grande Ronde River
Fly fishing films return to Lewiston
OutdoorsOct. 20
Fly fishing films return to Lewiston
Exploring the Rainier foothills via RailCycle
OutdoorsOct. 20
Exploring the Rainier foothills via RailCycle
Idaho woman has sights set high
OutdoorsOct. 13
Idaho woman has sights set high
From mountain tragedy to new life
OutdoorsOct. 13
From mountain tragedy to new life
Check stations, self-service kiosks to open for CWD testing
OutdoorsOct. 13
Check stations, self-service kiosks to open for CWD testing
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy