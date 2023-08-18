Fish Lake Trail is closed to motorized use because of a court ruling. U.S. Forest Service officials want to amend elk habitat protection standards in the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest Plan so they can allow dirt bikes and all-terrain-vehicles on the trail.
Fish Lake sits in the upper North Fork of the Clearwater River basin. Forest Service officials are working to restore motorized access to the lake.
Officials on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest intend to amend the 36-year-old Forest Plan as part of an effort to reopen the Fish Lake Trail to motorized use.
The agency recently released a supplemental draft environmental impact statement detailing the effects of its Travel Management Plan, and opened a 45-day public comment period on the document.
Last year, U.S. District Court Judge B. Lynn Winmill at Boise ruled the forest violated its management plan and travel rules when it OK’d motorized vehicles to access the remote lake in the upper reaches of the North Fork of the Clearwater River basin not far from the Montana state line. The Moscow-based environmental group Friends of the Clearwater had sued the agency, arguing motorized use violated Forest Plan standards that called for strict protection of elk habitat.
The Forest Plan amendment would slightly reduce the elk habitat standard from 100% to a range of 91% to 98%, depending on location. Andrew Skolund, ranger of the North Fork District, said the current standard is too lofty and often unachievable.
“I think if you look at the ruling, Judge Windmill spells it out that this really has more to do with realizing we set ourselves up by having a poor standard rather than it being an issue of motorized vehicles impacting the elk out there,” he said. “That particular trail was a road prior to the 1987 Forest Plan. It has basically been in motorized use since the 1950s or 1960s.”
Jeff Juel, executive director of the Friends of the Clearwater, said the agency is breaking its promise to the public to protect elk habitat in the area and wasting money. He noted the agency is on the precipice of releasing a new forest plan and yet is spending time and money to amend the old plan. The new plan, according to a draft, eliminates many of the standards the old plan was built upon.
“This just seems like it’s a total waste of money and a total abuse of authority the supervisor (Forest Supervisor Cheryl Probert) is showing,” he said. “It seems vindictive and it doesn’t help the wildlife species the plan is designed to protect.”