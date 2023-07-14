Former Tribune reporter reflects on working with Hornocker on book

Maurice Hornocker and David Johnson have known each other for decades.
They started on this book project in the 1990s but it got delayed by busy work schedules. Now with both men retired, they picked back up during the pandemic.
Johnson, famous for his “Everyone Has a Story” column that was published in the Tribune for decades, said he relished the opportunity to assume Hornocker’s personality while he wrote chapter after chapter.
“I got to be Maurice and since it is a memoir, I got to write in the first person,” he said. “And then I got to know Wilbur (Wiles) and felt like Wilbur was my buddy.”
He is especially fond of the chapter on Hornocker’s childhood experience growing up on a farm in Iowa where he wore OshKosh B’gosh overalls and went shoeless during the summer months.
“I got to go hunting and farming and all those things that he did as a young boy,” Johnson said.
During his career, Johnson wrote a column based on its name — that everyone has a story. He would randomly select numbers from the phone book, call and if the person who answered was willing, write a story about them.
“I wasn’t ghost writing those stories, but I got into the knack of telling other people’s stories. And we all do that in journalism, but that was a more intimate way of doing it. And that helped me a lot writing the book.
He said Hornocker’s story is a good one and he believes others will enjoy the book.
“It’s his words. I cobbled his words together. The goal was to make sure Maurice’s voice came through and people who have read it and know Maurice say it sounds just like him, so that was a lot of fun.”
