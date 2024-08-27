Fortunetellers of the forest

For more than 5,000 years, a stand of whitebark pine trees in the Beartooth Mountains were preserved in an ice patch.

During an ancient warm period, the trees had grown at an elevation above 10,000 feet — about 600 feet higher than where the trees now thrive. But cooler summers and volcanic eruptions in Iceland over hundreds of years slowly increased the size of the ice patch, eventually entombing the trees.

With high-elevation ice melting at unprecedented rates leaving the trees uncovered, scientists have now conducted an analysis to provide a greater understanding of how current climate change could affect such environments in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem in the future.

New study

Lead author Gregory Pederson, of the U.S. Geological Survey’s Northern Rocky Mountain Science Center in Bozeman, and his colleagues recently published their findings in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. The study is titled: “Dynamic treeline and cryosphere response to pronounced mid-Holocene climatic variability in the U.S. Rocky Mountains.”

Other authors include: Daniel Stahle, David McWethy, Matthew Toohey, Johann Jungclausd, Justin Martin, Mio Alt, Nickolas Kichasa, Nathan Chellman, Joseph McConnell, Craig Lee and Cathy Whitlock.

“When Forest Service colleagues and I identified this location in 2009, there was only a little wood showing,” wrote Lee, a professor at MSU’s Department of Sociology & Anthropology, in an email. “Significantly more was exposed when we cut the first slabs of wood for analysis with students from Montana State University in 2013.”

Whitlock, director of Montana State University’s Paleoecology Lab, has spent decades examining sediment cores from lakes in the GYE to better understand the ecology of the past. Pederson’s study adds another element to such research, she said.

“Scientists (like me) look to the past for examples of how the Yellowstone ecosystem has responded to periods of warming,” Whitlock wrote in an email. “This amazing discovery provides evidence that treeline is likely to shift upslope with increasing temperatures in the coming decades, so long as high elevations have sufficient moisture.”

Implications

Pederson’s study of the aged whitebark pine trees involved cutting samples from 30 “well-preserved large trees” that were of “extraordinary quality” dated to around 5,500 years before present.

From analysis of the trees, the scientists learned that “at a minimum,” the forest spanned a timeframe between 5,940 years ago to 5,520 years ago. This places the trees within the mid-Holocene — the most recent interglacial period dating back 11,700 years.

“The forest structure, demography, and record of growth preserved in the ice patch likely represents the end of a long period (i.e., several centuries to millennia) of forest expansion,” the study concluded. “This final record of forest expansion at high elevations on the Beartooth Plateau coincides with the rapid growth of the ice patches, although it is possible that small stands of trees persisted for millennia after the ice patches became established.”

With Earth’s temperature continually warming, the study predicted “rapid melting of ice” and the possibility of “treeline expansion throughout the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem,” Pederson and his colleagues concluded.

“Alternatively, if continued rapid warming results in increased aridity (from reduced precipitation and/or enhanced evapotranspiration) and ecological disturbances (e.g., fire, insect infestation, disease) treeline may be depressed in elevation as it was during the early Holocene,” the scientists wrote.

Each scenario “carries implications for possible future high-elevation hydrologic conditions and water resources.”

Current temperatures, the study noted, already “equal or exceed the estimated mid-Holocene warm-season temperatures when the ice-patch forest stand was present and ice cover was greatly reduced.”

Lee called the study’s findings a great illustration of how “finely tuned and remarkable the analysis of ice patch materials can be.

“Basically, these uniquely preserved samples offer a truly unprecedented look at aspects of climate affecting one of our keystone species — whitebark pine — in our part of the world ca. 5000 years ago,” he added. “Year-over-year records, as well as decadal records and even century-level records are exceedingly important. They provide comparative data points for allowing us to contextualize our more nuanced observations of the current climate that we experience today.”

Such research takes years to accomplish, Lee said, crediting the “collegial mindset” of past Forest Service personnel for its success, including Jeff Dibenedetto, Halycon LaPoint, Mike Bergstrom and Kyle Wright.