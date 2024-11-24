Fostering a love of nature

A new program will give disadvantaged young people a chance to take up one of the Gem State’s most notable pastimes.

The Idaho Fish and Game Commission, Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and the Idaho Sportsmen, Access and Opportunity organization joined forces to pave the way for older foster kids and their parents to hit the state’s rivers, lakes and ponds starting in January.

The commission is discounting the normal $35.50 cost of resident fishing licenses for kids in extended foster care, those between the ages of 18 and 20, and one of their foster parents by about $15. The Idaho Sportsmen group will pay the balance for each license, making them free.

The department already offered free fishing licenses to foster kids between the ages of 14 and 17. Kids younger than 14 don’t need licenses.

Fish and Game Commissioner Don Ebert, of Weippe, said it was an easy call for him and his colleagues.

“The commission didn’t bat an eye; it’s just the right thing to do,” he said while noting the power of fishing to give people a healthy way to spend time.

He used Deyo Reservoir near Weippe as an example. It’s a popular spot for locals and visitors.