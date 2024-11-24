Fostering a love of nature

A new program will give disadvantaged young people a chance to take up one of the Gem State’s most notable pastimes.
The Idaho Fish and Game Commission, Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and the Idaho Sportsmen, Access and Opportunity organization joined forces to pave the way for older foster kids and their parents to hit the state’s rivers, lakes and ponds starting in January.
The commission is discounting the normal $35.50 cost of resident fishing licenses for kids in extended foster care, those between the ages of 18 and 20, and one of their foster parents by about $15. The Idaho Sportsmen group will pay the balance for each license, making them free.
The department already offered free fishing licenses to foster kids between the ages of 14 and 17. Kids younger than 14 don’t need licenses.
Fish and Game Commissioner Don Ebert, of Weippe, said it was an easy call for him and his colleagues.
“The commission didn’t bat an eye; it’s just the right thing to do,” he said while noting the power of fishing to give people a healthy way to spend time.
He used Deyo Reservoir near Weippe as an example. It’s a popular spot for locals and visitors.
“I see all kinds of people there. I’m just thankful they have that to do instead of all the other stuff.”
Ebert noted the move could pay off down the line.
“We want people to be introduced to the outdoors and maybe get a love for fishing,” he said. “We saw it as a good stroke of business. It’s not going to cost us a whole lot and it benefits at-risk kids.”
Kids in extended foster care and one parent per family can get license vouchers that are redeemable at Idaho Fish and Game offices. Extended foster care lets kids stay in the foster care system, if they wish, until they reach 21. The program is designed to smooth the transition from childhood to adulthood.
“Fish and Game is taking a commendable step to support foster youth and families by discounting fishing license fees,” Department of Health and Welfare Family and Community Partnerships Administrator Laura Denner said in a news release. “This initiative aims to promote outdoor activities that encourage bonding and healing, providing a therapeutic escape for both children in foster care and their caregivers.”
Idaho Sportsmen, Access and Opportunity works to protect and enhance hunting, fishing and trapping opportunities in the state. Its founder, Benn Brocksome, said everyone, especially kids in foster care, should have the opportunity to “find solace and adventure in nature.”
“By covering these costs, we’re making sure that these young people and their foster families have a chance to enjoy the outdoors, connect with each other, and create lasting memories. This initiative aligns perfectly with our mission to increase outdoor opportunities for everyone in our community,” he said in a news release.
Barker may be contacted at ebarker@lmtribune.com.