Friends, gun dogs and grief

Hunting chukars always holds the potential for something to go amiss.

These members of the partridge family live in some of the roughest terrain bird hunters are likely to encounter — the steep, dry and prickly river canyons of the West.

A misplaced step can lead to tumbles, scrapes and even jabs from prickly pear cacti. A recent hunt of mine had missteps at both ends.

An old pal called me as I was loading up my dog and gear. I talked, or listened, rather — Anthony is a loquacious fellow — as I sorted my stuff. And he had bad news. A mutual friend, Tom Farnam, had died of cancer. Tom used to guide steelhead anglers on the Grande Ronde River near Troy, and he and Anthony were fishing buddies. I had met Tom through Anthony but didn’t know him well. But Anthony did, and I understood he was calling to talk through his grief. So I listened.

It was a nice chat. I heard stories about Tom that were new to me. I learned about his background growing up in La Grande as one of the first teens there daring to sport long hair, his love of rock music and of his later career as a river ranger for the BLM.

The conversation continued as I pulled out of my driveway, but we ended the call before I hit the narrow canyon country where I was likely to lose service.

Once at my destination I hopped out and sprung June from her crate as I gathered my stuff. Vest — check. Earplugs — check. Water — check. Tracking collar — check. Gun — oh no.

Yep. Apparently distracted by the deep conversation, I left it leaning in the corner of my kitchen, right next to the back door.