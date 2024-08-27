From mountain tragedy to new life

Mount Everest

GOLDEN, Colo. — He was once guiding in the Himalayas, once living his dream as a young Sherpa leading the way up Mount Everest, before a near-death tragedy that gained international attention. Years later, Dawa Sange Sherpa, 26, is trying to build a new life in Colorado.

It’s been a life of difficult adjustments, culturally and physically. Frostbite claimed his fingers that ill-fated day high in Everest’s “death zone.”

But one adjustment has been pleasant: Sange loves Colorado’s seasons.

“In the fall, the colors change, I take pictures; it’s beautiful,” he says here at his apartment in downtown Golden.

The mountains are most beautiful in the winter, he believes. No matter the harsh elements that keep others away, he is drawn to the mountains most in the winter.

“And when the spring comes, oh my god,” he remarks. “The flowers blooming, the green comes back. ... This is really such a beautiful state.”

Which explains why he’s decided to stick around since a miraculous, highly publicized series of events landed him here in 2017.

On Everest that summer, there were the darkest, bleakest moments when he thought he would die. The next season would be unimaginable in a much different way.

Inspired by his story from afar — reports claiming the highest rescue on Everest ever, involving possibly the youngest guide to ever reach Earth’s highest summit — strangers-turned-advocates transported Sange to Vail for medical treatment.

It was an effort sparked by Karsang Sherpa, the successful businessman in Denver who has advocated for his people from afar.

From afar, “he was a child — that’s what I saw,” Karsang recalls. “He was a child. He was innocent.”

Rather than have his blackened, frostbitten hands amputated, as was the thinking in Kathmandu, Sange would spend that fall in Vail adjusting to life with knobby, makeshift digits that were the result of complex, traumatic surgeries.

“Traumatic” would be the word of others aware of pieces of bone that were relocated and wrapped in skin from the abdomen and thigh. “Traumatic” would not be the word for Sange, as Cheryl Holman came to learn.

“He just never went into making this all bad, and thinking of himself as a victim. Never,” she says.

Among advocates who rallied there in Vail, Holman was struck by him “immediately,” she says. “Here was this kid, this young, handsome, bright kid, and cheerful in spite of everything.”

In spite of what had happened on Everest. Onlookers saw Sange’s story underscoring exploitation that lurks in the mountain’s commercialism.

At 18, with years of experience in the Himalayas but zero summit expeditions on Everest, Sange was picked to guide a lone client who proved ill-prepared — and whom Sange refused to leave behind amid near-fatal persistence. Reports credited the young Sherpa for saving the client whose stubbornness nearly cost them both more than their fingers.

Sange “would refer to this as ‘the Everest situation,’ ” Holman says, “but he never, never was angry, never resentful.”

Sange calls Holman “Mom,” for her support that began there in Vail and endures today, seven years later. By that first spring in Colorado, there was hope: Sange could envision a new life here.

“I never thought I’d come to America,” he says. “It was like magic.”

But life happens in seasons, always changing. Sometimes, the magic gives way to uncertainty.

Life in two worlds

While he continues physical therapy and lives half the year in Colorado on a medical visa, Sange has struggled for status granting him a legal right to work.

“I’d love to work,” he says. Until then, it can feel as if he’s only partially independent here at his Golden apartment, where he recently moved.

He’ll spend the days reading, improving his English. He likes to study and watch documentaries. He likes to explore the mountains, of course, and he always looks forward to his next volunteer opportunity.

Much of that has focused on adaptive athletes, including with Lockwood Foundation. As part of the nonprofit’s mission to get people with disabilities outdoors, Sange has played a lead role in getting wheelchair-bound people to the 14,000-foot summits of Mount Elbert and Pikes Peak.

“He gets to be who he’s always been, which is a world-class mountain guide,” says Jeffrey Lockwood, Lockwood Foundation’s founder.

“I also think there’s an element to him, a fire to him, in how he interacts with our adaptive community. It’s interesting to see him lean into this concept where we all have different abilities and experiences; I think that’s a place his heart is really connected to now. Just showing people that you can be a leader and be different.”

Perhaps he’s showing his home country.

“He’s kind of straddled between two worlds: this world in the U.S. and this world in Nepal,” Karsang Sherpa says. “Personally, I think he’s a lot more comfortable with his world in Nepal. But in Nepal, if you’re physically maimed, you’re looked upon as a second-class citizen in every way.”

Sange does not linger on the reality — “he’s always focused on the positive and what’s next,” Lockwood says — but it’s the reality keeping him from the life he knew, the life he dreamed about.

It was the dream of a poor boy who grew up in the high, remote countryside around Makalu, herding his father’s yaks.