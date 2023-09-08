Wild sheep managers in the Hells Canyon region are researching a malady that causes ewes to to abort lambs and suffer miscarriages.

The Idaho Fish and Game Commission recently awarded a $5,250 grant to test archived blood samples of bighorn sheep for the presence of the parasite toxoplasma gondii that causes reproductive problems in both wild and domestic sheep. Those infected with the parasite can absorb or abort their fetuses, have stillbirths or give birth to live but weak lambs that don’t survive.

Tags

Recommended for you