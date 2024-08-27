High court case shakes Idaho ski areas

It was clear and shady on a late-November afternoon in 2019, as a 65-year-old, 210-pound skier from Boise made his way down Lower River Run at Sun Valley, skiing with “poor control” on the moderately crowded groomed run, according to court records.

He skied across the backs of another skier’s skis and yelled, then fell and crashed head-first into a tall, yellow-padded snowmaking tower gun in the middle of the run. What happened next would not only bring tragedy to the skier’s family — it would also upend decades of court precedent on ski area liability in Idaho and potentially threaten the viability of the ski industry across the state.

The skier, Stewart Milus, a doctor from Boise, died from his injuries. His widow sued Sun Valley Resort. While a lower court granted summary judgment in favor of the ski resort based on Idaho’s 1979 Ski Area Liability Act, the Idaho Supreme Court in December 2023 reversed the lower court and said a jury should weigh whether the ski resort was at least partially to blame, regardless of the skier’s actions.

The court is set to hear arguments this month on possibly reconsidering its unanimous ruling. But if the decision stands, it could have huge implications for skiing in Idaho, driving up ski areas’ liability insurance costs and potentially putting the state’s small, mom-and-pop ski hills out of business.

That’s what happened in Vermont, after an infamous Vermont Supreme Court decision in 1978. A skier named James Sunday was skiing along a beginner run at Stratton Mountain when his ski got tangled in some brush at the edge of the trail. He lost control, fell, hit a boulder off the trail and suffered injuries that left him a quadriplegic. The court found the ski resort 100% at fault and awarded the skier $1.5 million in damages.

Liability insurance costs for Vermont ski areas skyrocketed, and the state lost many of its small, local ski hills. One of those, Hogback Mountain, announced in 1986 that it was closing permanently after its liability insurance bill for the upcoming season came in at $100,000 — exceeding its annual gross revenues of less than $70,000.

“The mom and pop ski areas that used to exist all over the place up here no longer do,” said Andrew Beerworth, a Vermont attorney and longtime Vermont skier who wrote a 2015 paper examining the impact of the legal issues on skiing in the state. “It did change the nature of the sport a lot. You get the weekend warriors, the tourist drive, but not so much the farmer-type Vermonters who would work all week and just want to take their family out for a half day of skiing on a Saturday. You don’t really see that any more. They just got priced out.”

Idaho ski areas are watching the Milus v. Sun Valley case with much anxiety.

“I think it’s unfortunate,” said Brad Wilson, general manager of Bogus Basin near Boise. “The skier statute has been upheld for 30 years. … I’m old enough to remember before states had skier statutes, and lived through the early ‘80s when litigation was common, and it absolutely throttled the ski areas.”

The Sunday v. Stratton case prompted most of the 37 U.S. states that have ski areas to pass ski area liability laws, many of them similar to Idaho’s, which was last amended in 2014. Most of those laws, like Idaho’s, have repeatedly been upheld in court.

“It’s very much like a Sunday v. Stratton moment for Idaho, from a legal perspective,” said Jordan Lipp, a Colorado attorney and liability law expert who teaches outdoor recreation and ski law at the University of Denver.

“The whole country was surprised this ruling came down in Idaho,” Wilson said. “I can tell you that, because Idaho is looked at as such a business-friendly state. And to have something like this happen in a red, business-friendly state was shocking to the entire ski industry.”

Dave Byrd, director of risk and regulatory affairs for the National Ski Areas Association, said, “Across the ski industry, this was a stunning ruling met with frustration and confusion. For decades, the Idaho courts had long recognized that skiing was a sport driven by personal responsibility and skiing within your abilities and in control — this ruling upended decades of these Idaho precedents.”

Small ski areas could be at risk

Vermont had 51 operating ski areas in 1970, according to the Vermont Ski Areas Association, many of them tiny. Today, there are just 25. According to the National Ski Areas Association, current Vermont ski areas include giant operations owned by conglomerates like Vail Resorts and Alterra Mountain Company, home of the multi-resort Ikon Pass.

Nationally, the number of ski areas has dropped from a peak of more than 1,000 in the 1960s to 486 in the 2023-24 season, according to NSAA statistics.

Idaho has 19 ski areas, according to the Idaho Ski Areas Association, ranging from glitzy Sun Valley with its world-class reputation to tiny, single-lift community hills, prized by locals.