Hunters sue over WDFW commissioner

Lorna Smith

A nationwide hunting advocacy group is attempting to give the boot to a Washington wildlife commissioner for serving on another volunteer board.

The Sportsmen’s Alliance Foundation alleges that Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Lorna Smith is serving in two public roles in violation of Washington rules. The lawsuit filed Monday in Thurston County says Smith has served on the Jefferson County Planning Commission while simultaneously serving on the governor-appointed wildlife commission.