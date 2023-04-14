‘I’ve had bears eat my chickens’

A bear walks on Highland Place in Monrovia in February 2020. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

 Irfan Khan/L.A. Times file via TNS

LOS ANGELES — Bear sightings in Sierra Madre have increased in recent years, and city officials say they want the California Department of Fish and Wildlife to change its approach to dealing with the wild animals in the foothill community.

When residents in Sierra Madre report a bear on their property, the Sierra Madre Police Department has to contact the Department of Fish and Wildlife to respond to the incident, unless there is an immediate threat to a human.