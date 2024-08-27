Sections
Outdoors
December 29, 2024

Idaho Department of Commerce opens applications for Wild Rivers Grant Program

Lewiston Tribune
BOISE — The Idaho Department of Commerce is accepting applications for its Idaho Wild Rivers Grant Program.

The program is funded by the wild-rivers themed specialty license plates. The grants may be used to promote whitewater river tourism in Idaho, encourage safe use of the state’s whitewater rivers, improve whitewater access infrastructure and associated recreational facilities and to clean up litter or promote good conservation practices by river users.

Applications for the 2025 grant cycle must be submitted via the department’s online portal at bit.ly/4gIt1uW by 3 p.m. Feb. 14. Awards will be determined by the Wild Rivers advisory panel later that month.

Federal, state, or local government agencies and incorporated nonprofit related to whitewater river recreation organizations are eligible to receive the grants.

The advisory panel is made up of five members representing whitewater river communities and the rafting/kayaking industries. Interested applicants can request access to the grant portal by emailing grants@commerce.idaho.gov. Specific questions about the program may be directed to Ewa Szewczyk at ewa.szewczyk@commerce.idaho.gov.

