Applications for the 2025 grant cycle must be submitted via the department’s online portal at bit.ly/4gIt1uW by 3 p.m. Feb. 14. Awards will be determined by the Wild Rivers advisory panel later that month.

Federal, state, or local government agencies and incorporated nonprofit related to whitewater river recreation organizations are eligible to receive the grants.

The advisory panel is made up of five members representing whitewater river communities and the rafting/kayaking industries. Interested applicants can request access to the grant portal by emailing grants@commerce.idaho.gov. Specific questions about the program may be directed to Ewa Szewczyk at ewa.szewczyk@commerce.idaho.gov.