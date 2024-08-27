Idaho woman has sights set high

BOISE — When Eva Steinwald reached the summit of Mount Borah in 2018, she cried.

They were tears of excitement, awe and, perhaps more than anything else, relief.

Climbing Idaho’s tallest mountain was how the Meridian real estate agent was challenging her fear of heights. She didn’t realize at the time that the 12,666-foot peak would be one of the smallest mountains she’d ever summit.

Steinwald, 62, is climbing the Seven Summits — the tallest mountains on each continent. Her goal is to finish them all before she turns 70. In just two years, she has tackled the tallest peaks in the Americas: 22,837-foot Aconcagua in Argentina and 20,310-foot Denali in Alaska. Everest is on the books for next April.

Steinwald said mountain climbing has been a revelation about her abilities and about how climate change is impacting the planet. She’s sharing her journey online in hopes of educating people about those impacts, and inspiring others to challenge their fears.

“You just have to go out and do it,” she said. “Don’t doubt yourself.”

‘What else can I do?’

Steinwald grew up in Germany hiking in the Alps with her parents. She has remained active her whole life, opening and operating a karate school in Eagle. But hiking and mountain climbing weren’t part of her life as an adult.

When her husband, Pat Schleibaum, died unexpectedly in 2018, her perspective shifted.

“I realized life is so precious and so short,” she said. “I want to experience it and feel it and live it.”

She started running Spartan Races, which are races that include obstacle courses. While training for those, she thought of her Borah trek.

“I wanted to come back to climbing,” Steinwald said. “I thought, ‘If I can do Mount Borah, what else can I do?’ ”

When a friend mentioned climbing Mount Rainier, a 14,000-foot peak in Washington, Steinwald started researching. She asked friend and former colleague J Miller, who has mountain climbing experience, for his tips and advice.

Though Steinwald had never used crampons, an ice axe or other climbing gear, she signed up with a guide company to summit Rainier. They added her to a waitlist and, within a month, offered her a spot when another climber canceled.

She summited Rainier in July 2021.

“I felt like I was climbing Everest,” Steinwald said.

At the summit, she found herself wondering again: “What else can I do?”

In spring 2022, she headed to the Himalayas. This time she was at Everest — hiking to base camp, which sits 17,598 feet above sea level. During the same trip, she summited Lobuche, a 20,075-foot peak southwest of Everest. It was the hardest journey she’d ever done, and looking out from the summit over the mountains on a clear day was “like an out-of-body experience,” she said.

It was also where she first noticed the drastic glacial melting that has ramped up in mountain ranges around the globe as a result of climate change. She saw the same impacts that summer in the Alps, where she hoped to summit Mont Blanc and begin her Seven Summits challenge. (Some climbers consider Mont Blanc Europe’s tallest peak, while others consider Russia’s Mount Elbrus to be the tallest. Steinwald said she will not travel to Russia because of the country’s war with Ukraine.)

Her new Seven Summits plan didn’t surprise those closest to her.

“I rolled my eyes and laughed when she told me,” said Laura Jensen, a close friend of Steinwald’s and operations manager for her real estate business. “It was kind of a natural next step for her.”

Steinwald has worked with trainers to build stamina and endurance for inclines and elevation. Miller said there’s more to mountain climbing than just physical preparation, though.