Flycasters to hear about trout vaccinations
A University of Idaho graduate student specializing in hatchery trout vaccination will be the guest speaker at the Kelly Creek Flycasters meeting at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel in Lewiston on Thursday.
Flycasters to hear about trout vaccinations
A University of Idaho graduate student specializing in hatchery trout vaccination will be the guest speaker at the Kelly Creek Flycasters meeting at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel in Lewiston on Thursday.
Veronica Myrsell will deliver “Developing improved vaccination strategies to prevent furunculosis in rainbow trout and sablefish.” Myrsell received a scholarship from the fly fishing organization.
A social hour starts at 5:30 p.m. A no-host dinner will be served at 6 p.m. and be followed by the presentation from Myrsell.
Northern Idaho land open again to public access
COEUR D’ALENE — Private property owned by the North Idaho Timber Group and enrolled in the Idaho Department of Fish and Games Large Tracts Program have reopened to public access.
The lands, all in the Idaho Panhandle, had been closed because of high fire danger. According to an Idaho Fish and Game news release, recent rain has reduced the threat of accidental fires.
Idaho hunter education class offered in early October at Lewiston
An accelerated hunter education class will be offered at the Idaho Fish and Game regional office in Lewiston Oct. 5-7.
The 12-hour class includes classroom and field sessions, and will be taught by three experienced instructors — Gerald Bateman, Jill Green and Steve Hanson. The classroom sessions will be held from 5-8 p.m. Oct. 5 and 6. The field session will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 7.
Students must read the book “Today’s Hunter in Idaho” and complete the written exercises in it prior to the class. The book is available at Fish and Game offices.
Those interested in the class can sign up at bit.ly/3qYBR3v.
Hunters in eastern Washington urged to have deer, elk tested for CWD
SPOKANE — The eastern region of the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Washington chapter of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers are teaming up to encourage hunters to have their deer and elk tested for chronic wasting disease.
Hunters who voluntarily submit their animals for testing will be entered into a drawing for one of 100 multi-season deer tags. Backcountry Hunters and Anglers helped pay for the tags. More information is available at bit.ly/44zEjLu.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.