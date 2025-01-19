Inslee names Ferry County woman to Fish and Wildlife Commission

A Ferry County woman has been named to the Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission.

Lynn O’Connor, of Kettle Falls, was appointed by Gov. Jay Inslee to replace outgoing commissioner Molly Linville. It was one of Inslee’s last acts before leaving office.

O’Connor ran the Colville Sign Company for 20 years and has been involved in the regional Rotary Club. She lives with her husband on a ranch southwest of Kettle Falls, where she made headlines last fall after being attacked by a black bear during a hike.

In an interview, O’Connor said she’s excited to join the nine-member panel, and that she thinks commissioners have a hard job to do in considering the interests of hunters, anglers, environmentalists, landowners and others while making decisions about fish and wildlife management.

“There are so many things to think about,” O’Connor said. “The commission has a challenge in balancing all of that, and I think that’s kind of exciting to get involved in.”

Her appointment came alongside the reappointment of commissioner Tim Ragen of Skagit County. If confirmed by the Senate, both would serve six-year terms.

The pair were the last wildlife commissioners appointed by Inslee, who left office last week after serving as governor for 12 years. Inslee did not make a decision on the seat occupied by Jim Anderson of Chelan County, whose term expired on Dec. 31.

The appointments drew strong criticism from sportsmen’s organizations who wanted to see Inslee leave all three appointment decisions up to Gov. Bob Ferguson, who took office Wednesday.

Dan Wilson, co-chairperson of the Washington chapter of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers, said in a statement that the appointments lacked transparency, and that they’ll only serve to further controversy over the commission.

“These actions aren’t just disappointing; they’re an affront to the very principles of accountable governance and responsible wildlife management,” Wilson said. “What Gov. Inslee has done is ensure that the public, Tribes, and essential communities are ignored in these appointments — again.”

Mike Faulk, an Inslee spokesperson, said in an email that the governor’s office had been working on the appointments “for months,” and that the office consulted with “various Tribes, recreation and conservation groups.”

The Fish and Wildlife Commission oversees the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and has the final say on species protections and fishing and hunting seasons, among other policies. It also has the power to hire or fire the WDFW director.