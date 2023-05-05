Invasive snail closes Post Falls pond

An empty snail shell lies at the bottom of the empty pond at Falls Park in Post Falls on Tuesday. Falls Pond will be closed until further notice due to an infestation of a non-native species known as the Chinese mystery snail. The City of Post Falls Parks and Recreation Department and Avista are working to remove the snails. The state will not stock the pond with rainbow trout in 2023. The snails were likely introduced illegally from people emptying their aquariums into the pond, officials said.

 Kathy Plonka/Spokesman-Review

SPOKANE — An invasive snail has infested the pond at Falls Park in Post Falls. The pond will be closed until further notice.

Snails and empty shells litter the muddy bed of the emptied human-made pond.

Tags

Recommended for you