A pair of steelhead anglers have the Clearwater River to themselves in this 2016 photo. A proposed fall chinook season on the Clearwater River could give anglers more fishing opportunity but also lead to crowding.
Fisheries managers are expecting a poor return of steelhead to the Snake and Columbia river systems this summer.
It’s very early and the gloomy forecast may still prove accurate, but one portion of the run appears to be exceeding the low bar set by forecasters.
From July 1, the official start of the summer steelhead run, through Wednesday, about 15,600 adult steelhead had been counted at Bonneville Dam on the Columbia River. That is by no means great. But it’s not nearly as bad as some early run numbers recorded since 2017 — which has generally been a rotten stretch for steelhead. It trails only 2022 in that period.
“It’s way better than what we anticipated — like twice what we forecast,” said Chris Donley, fish program manager for the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife at Spokane. “Anything can happen between now and the end of August, but I’m cautiously optimistic.”
Steelhead progressing up the Snake and Columbia rivers right now are mostly A-run fish that tend to spend just one year in the ocean. The A-run is tricky to forecast, largely because the fish don’t spend much time in salt water. So fisheries managers use a running five-year average. Since last year’s return of one-ocean A-run fish was well below average and stacked on top of a string of down years, this year’s forecast is bleak. But because it isn’t built on a strong foundation, the A-run forecast can be off.
Of course, three weeks of counts at Bonneville is not much of a foundation either. Donley acknowledges the promising start could evaporate. But he is encouraged that the fish are early, which is rare in bad years. He also said steelhead catch rates are good below Bonneville Dam.
“If it does this for another two or three weeks, then we’ve got something,” he said.
Even if the A-run exceeds its low expectations, that doesn’t mean the B-run will follow suit. Its forecast has more meat to it. B-run steelhead tend to spend two years in the ocean. But a small percentage of the fish return to freshwater after just one year at sea.
The B-run forecast is calculated in part by counting the number of B-run fish that return prematurely after spending just one year in the ocean. These fish, sometimes called jacks, were largely missing last year as well. That means the fish that stayed in the ocean last year and would be expected to come back this spring likely experienced poor survival.
This year’s B-run may be similar in abundance to the 2019 run, when numbers were so low that steelhead fishing was closed on the Clearwater River during the fall. No closures are scheduled this year. Instead, fisheries managers plan to monitor the run and implement any needed restrictions.
It will be some time before that picture becomes clear. B-run steelhead begin showing up at Bonneville Dam in late August.
