Clearwater River could see fall chinook fishing

A pair of steelhead anglers have the Clearwater River to themselves in this 2016 photo. A proposed fall chinook season on the Clearwater River could give anglers more fishing opportunity but also lead to crowding.

 Tribune/Eric Barker

Fisheries managers are expecting a poor return of steelhead to the Snake and Columbia river systems this summer.

It’s very early and the gloomy forecast may still prove accurate, but one portion of the run appears to be exceeding the low bar set by forecasters.