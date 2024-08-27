Fire lookouts occupy an uncommon spot in the world.

Their function is simultaneously anachronistic and essential. They exist in wildly remote spaces yet are satellites of human infrastructure.

Most people have never been to one, but they may still find something captivating and romantic about them. That same curiosity applies to firewatchers, the people who spend their summers, largely alone, perched in towers looking for smoke and “Keeping Watch.”

That’s the name of a map-based website created by University of Idaho graduate students Michael Decker, Chris Lamb and Jack Kredell that explores the history of fire lookouts in the Gem State and their place in the modern firefighting system and human culture.

“They are this very antiquated thing, you know?” Decker said. “They’ve been largely phased out by the agencies that built them, and yet they just endure. For some reason, they just don’t go away.”

He and his colleagues trekked to many of the still-functioning lookouts in Idaho and interviewed the people who work in them. They also talked to lookout historians and visited some of the abandoned lookout towers that are slowly melting into the landscape. All of it is assembled on the Keeping Watch website at bit.ly/3VYArCq.

“It’s an interactive map that people can go click into,” Decker said. “We have a series of blue circles across the state of Idaho map that represent what’s called the scene area — which is the 20- or 25-mile radius around the fire lookout that the fire watchers are responsible for watching over.”

Click on one of them and the viewer is presented with stats and information about the lookout and can listen to interviews of the people who staff them. For example, select Diablo Mountain in the Selway-Bitterroot Wilderness and you will learn it was built in 1926 and has the R-6 cabin style of architecture. There are links to other sites with information about it, such as the National Lookout Historic Register, and there are interviews with Bill Moore, one of the firewatchers who works there. Bill Moore is the son of Bud Moore, an early Forest Service employee and author of “The Lochsa Story.”

Lookout towers became an integral part of the nation’s firefighting apparatus following the devastating Great Burn of 1910 that torched 3 million acres across northern and central Idaho and western Montana. Constructed on high ridges and mountaintops with sweeping views, they were and still are staffed by people whose primary job is to look for smoke that indicates a new fire start and call it into a dispatch center.

Then versus now

Technology is changing both the need for fire lookouts and the nature of the work for those who still staff them. Today, modern technology that began with surveillance by fixed-wing aircraft and evolved to include drones, satellite imagery and sophisticated heat mapping has disrupted the lookout system. Many towers have been removed or have been converted to rental cabins. Others still exist but sit empty.