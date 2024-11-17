Library card is passport to outdoor fun

The Lewiston City Library is expanding its push into outdoor recreation.

In partnership with the U.S. Forest Service, the library is building a gear-loaning program to help introduce outdoor pursuits to interested patrons.

Starting as soon as next month, people will be able to borrow kits focused on snowshoeing, bird-watching, hiking, camping and gold panning.

“The idea is for people who maybe don’t have the equipment but who want to try things out — like gold panning — and to get out in the woods and try it and find out if they want to eventually acquire the equipment. This would be their introduction to it,” said Lewiston Library Director Lynn Johnson.

The library acquired a $3,500 National Forest Community Recreation grant and will use the money to purchase gear. Johnson said the staff will compile it in kits. For example, the bird-watching kit would come in a daypack and include binoculars and a bird identification book. The snowshoe kit will include snowshoes and poles for both kids and adults. The camping kit will include basic gear, like tents, lamps and hot dog roasting sticks but not sleeping bags.