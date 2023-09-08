Memories tied with a bow (and arrows)

My bow has wheels and the arrows have three razors.
The points I use on targets look like tiny Kyrgyz hats made of hardened steel. They drive into blocks of foam so deep it takes two hands and elbow grease to pull them out.
I know just as much about archery today as I did 20 years ago when the guy in the store in a small town with a fiberglass elk overlooking the main street said, “Walk this way.”
I had been perusing cheap ammo, running my fingers over topwater lures and ceramic tableware with duck motifs, burning time because back then time seemed plentiful as tinder.
“Put your hand right here, inside this braided leather loop,” he said, thrusting an archer’s bow in my direction. “Use this gizmo to pull the string.”
I instinctively followed his instructions because nearly every month for several years a portion of my paycheck was entrusted to this shop owner and he regularly steered me away from poor purchases with four words.
“You don’t want that,” he would say, adding something about out-of-towners who took to shiny things like camp jays, and who possessed the pecuniary pluck to follow through.
“This one’s for you,” he would declare as if he could smell the sweat on the remaining bills in my pocket.
When I peered through the bow’s peep sight as big as a puka shell, my arrow pointed at a block of foam against a wall in the back of his store. In winter, the shop owner hung ice augers and Christmas ornaments there.
“Touch that trigger,” he said, and the floor creaked.
The string twanged softly and the arrow tarried forth like the tongue of a snake after a cricket. It plugged the target where I had pasted my eye, or pretty near that place.
“Waddya think?” he asked.
“Huh,” I ventured with the academic acuity I considered my stock and trade.
“Pretty nice,” I added.
“Try it again,” the man said, hooking his thumbs through the belt loops of his blue jeans as if he was planning to stay awhile.
“Two minutes and you can shoot that bow better’n you shoot your pistol,” he stated. “Trust me.”
He was right.
This man had owned the shop on the main drag of that town since someone decided that time could be measured by the age of a raccoon, and he once took me outside on a cool autumn morning when traffic was sparse to nonexistent and pointed to a hill. Years earlier, he whistled a bull elk to his bow up there using a cartridge casing.
Back then, the man said, there was an elk behind every tree.
“It was like calling your dog,” he said. “You know what I’m saying?”
I sent another arrow across the floor of the back room, zipping past a neoprene wader display, sacks of goose decoys and boxes of inflatable boats that could be carried with some effort to mountain lakes and used to fish hard-to-reach places.
The thud meant the arrow found that red spot in the middle of the target he called sweet.
“That arrow will go right through an elk,” the man said.
He grinned and nodded his head like he was watching someone shoot a bow for the first time.
“Nock another one!”
I spent the better part of the afternoon wearing khakis and a button-front shirt sending colorful sticks with plastic feathers into a wall of foam inside the local sporting goods store when I should have been across the street in an office dripping coffee on my shoes.
After signing up for six easy payments, I walked out of the place carrying a camo-colored bow made of aluminum alloy that cost less than a set of snow tires. It had fiberglass limbs with two wheels called cams, a side-mounted quiver, and a half dozen, made-to-fit arrows with plastic fletching that may be called vanes.
What I carried was more than a feat of engineering made in a secret enclave in Lewiston, that bore an uneasy name, Sidewinder. I knew I carried the key to a future of running shoe hunts in September in the high hills, ridge-straddling after elk talk — the mews, grunts, chuckles and bugles. The future meant hours of horn watching and delicious frustration, exertion and road maps made on napkins in cafes and parking lots in the best part of the state — its small towns. That’s where you can tell an elk hunter by the smidge of face paint left on the corner of an eyelid, his or her dusty pickup truck, referred to colloquially as a “rig,” and the choice of cologne.
“Psst ... is that Golden Estrus I whiff, or Bull Fire?”
“Shhh. I call it waller juice. It’s a special blend.”
“Got any to spare?”
When late summer turns golden, and the nights are still warm, and lumpy camper trailers start taking root along mountainous two tracks, it’s best to sneak by them really early. Slip into the hills before the log-loading machines fire up their engines and block the high roads with cut trees sorted to fit bunks of trucks that haul the wood to the mills.
Roll quietly past the hinterland hunting camps and then amble on foot sideways up a steep hill through the charcoal night, aiming your body directly at the constellation of the bear, eagle, or swan.
The stars cover the sky like sugar spilled on a tabletop. The night hike is honeyed and sweet as a thump-ripe melon.
Before the first slick of daylight makes shadows, you’ll be among elk, and their soliloquies will be yours to pluck.
All you need to know about a bow is that it’s light and fast, and its arrows have razors that drive silently and efficiently through animals big as a steer.
Gizmos, such as egg-shaped cams and silencers, shock absorbers and magnifiers may be new, but archery hasn’t changed a lot.
It’s about being where you want and putting an arrow where you want it.
It is about ridges and trails, quiet places that turn thunderous faster than a summer squall, and just as quickly fall eerily silent, as if all that commotion, snorting, red-eyed glaring and yodeling was dreamed.
It doesn’t even matter if you send an arrow out, because humping the hills with a bow and rucksack feeds memory, and provides a lot of enchantment to draw from.
Bartholdt is a communications manager at the University of Idaho and former Tribune reporter. He also is the author of “Sometime, Idaho,” a collection of short essays, and three other books.