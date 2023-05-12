Moose wanders into theater

A young moose on the hunt for a snack wandered into a cinema in the small town of Kenai, Alaska, on April 19. (Credit: Jasmynne Palmer via Storyful)

 Jasmynne Palmer via Storyful

Employees at a movie theater in Kenai, Alaska, got a big surprise last month when a curious moose strolled into the lobby and rooted through the trash, then left after a few minutes with a McDonald’s Happy Meal box stuck to its snout.

The visit was captured on social media in a TikTok video and Facebook post that showed what appeared to be a yearling entering Kenai Cinemas while an employee looked on.

