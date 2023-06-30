More money earmarked for Pasayten Wilderness trail maintenance

Tom Janes and Beau Lacrosse of the Back Country Horsemen Hot Shots trail crew use a crosscut saw to clear blowdowns off Billy Goat Trail 502 in the Pasayten Wilderness in July 2022.

 Back Country Horsemen of Washington

Forest Service officials say an increase of funding this year should improve trail maintenance in the region, including the Pasayten Wilderness.

Partly in response to 2022 being notably bad for blowdowns in fire-ravaged areas, the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest has higher priority in federal funding, officials say.