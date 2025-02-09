Muzzleloader bill back on Idaho legislative agenda

A slimmed-down version of a muzzleloader bill that failed to advance in the 2024 Idaho legislative session is back.

House Bill 128 authored by Rep. Ron Mendive of Coeur d’Alene would forbid the Idaho Fish and Game Commission from blocking the use of sabots in muzzleloader-only hunts. Sabots are bullets jacketed by a plastic sleeve and can increase the range and accuracy of muzzleloaders in some cases.

Mendive introduced a bill last year that would have prevented the commission from blocking the use of sabots, pelletized powder and 209 primers. Several muzzleloader enthusiasts testified against the 2024 bill, saying it would threaten muzzleloader-only seasons.

Muzzleloader seasons are typically held in the late fall, a time of year when deer and elk are more concentrated by snow at lower elevations and odds are tipped slightly in favor of hunters. The Idaho Fish and Game Department allows the seasons because muzzleloader rifles have much shorter ranges than modern rifles and are less reliable, accurate and much slower to reload.

On Thursday, the Idaho Fish and Game Commission voted to “not support” the bill and plans to testify against it. The Idaho Wildlife Federation also opposes the bill.

Nick Fasciano, executive director of the group that advocates for wildlife, hunters, anglers and trappers, said because this year’s version of the bill excludes 209 primers and pelletized powder, it’s better than the 2024 bill. But he said allowing sabots could increase the success rate in the primitive hunts and lead the Idaho Fish and Game Commission to pull back on those seasons. If that happened, he said the Legislature wouldn’t be able to quickly make adjustments to the law.

“They wouldn’t be able to take that off the table and Fish and Game would have to reduce opportunity,” he said. “We would prefer these sorts of decisions to be made by the Fish and Game Commission and not dictated by statute.”