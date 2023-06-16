Idaho anglers soon will have a chance to catch summer chinook on the Lochsa, South Fork of the Salmon and upper Salmon rivers.
The Idaho Fish and Game Commission recently approved all three seasons, which open Thursday. The bag limit on the Lochsa and South Fork of the Salmon rivers will be four hatchery chinook, of which only one can be an adult. On the upper Salmon River, anglers also can keep as many as four hatchery chinook but two of them can be adult fish.
In the Snake River basin, spring and summer chinook are lumped together as two parts of the same run. Summer chinook return about a month behind spring chinook and often are bound for upper reaches of the Snake River basin.
The Snake River summer run is different from summer chinook that return to the upper Columbia River. Those fish return even later, spawn in bigger river systems and out-migrate as juveniles the same year they emerge from the gravel. Summer chinook in the Snake River basin, just like spring chinook, spawn in small tributary streams or the upper reaches of main rivers and their offspring out-migrate to the ocean after spending about one year in freshwater.
The forecasted harvest share for the Lochsa is only about 50 adult salmon. Anglers fishing on the South Fork of the Salmon River will be able to catch about 650 adult fish and the harvest share on the upper Salmon River is projected to be about 900 fish.
Spring chinook fishing closed on the lower Salmon and Little Salmon rivers Wednesday. Fishing for spring chinook remains open in the Clearwater River and its north, south and middle forks.