Idaho anglers soon will have a chance to catch summer chinook on the Lochsa, South Fork of the Salmon and upper Salmon rivers.

The Idaho Fish and Game Commission recently approved all three seasons, which open Thursday. The bag limit on the Lochsa and South Fork of the Salmon rivers will be four hatchery chinook, of which only one can be an adult. On the upper Salmon River, anglers also can keep as many as four hatchery chinook but two of them can be adult fish.