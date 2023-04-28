OLYMPIA — All nine members of the state Fish and Wildlife Commission were confirmed by the Senate last Friday over the objections of Republicans that some weren’t sensitive enough to the concerns of hunters, fishermen and rural residents in eastern Washington.

Some appointments or reappointments to the board that has broad control over many wildlife management issues were unanimous, or nearly so. Others, like Commissioner Lorna Smith, the former executive director of the environmental group Western Washington Outreach, split the Senate on partisan lines.