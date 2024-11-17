Northern pike kept in check in northeast Wash.

An unwanted piscatorial predator is becoming less common in northeast Washington.

Twenty years after the first northern pike was detected in Box Canyon Reservoir on the Pend Oreille River system, state and tribal suppression efforts seem to be keeping the carnivorous fish in check there and in Lake Roosevelt.

Over the past 12 years, gillnets set by the Kalispel Tribe in the Pend Oreille system have removed nearly 20,000 northern pike. Downstream, in Lake Roosevelt, suppression efforts by the Colville Tribes, the Spokane Tribe and the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife have removed just over 20,000 since 2015.

In recent years, the pike are fewer and farther between. In Box Canyon Reservoir, for example, the Kalispel Tribe caught nearly 6,500 pike in 2013. This year, they caught fewer than 300.

“We were able to crash that population,” said Joe Maroney, director of fisheries and water resources for the Kalispel Tribe.

That’s good news for all the other fish in the Columbia and Pend Oreille rivers, and a reason for optimism as fishery managers continue trying to keep the piscavores from moving downstream, where they could pose a threat to protected steelhead and salmon. It has also allowed gillnetting crews to become more targeted in how they deploy their nets, and to use fewer of them.

Still, there is no end in sight. Because pike are notoriously fecund, eradication is all but impossible, and officials plan to continue suppression efforts for the foreseeable future. Maroney refers to the work as “mowing the grass.”

Northern pike are a prized gamefish in many places. They’re toothy critters that grow big and old — sometimes weighing more than 40 pounds and older than 20 years — and they’re known to take flies and lures aggressively, making them a fun target for anglers.

They’re also known to eat their way through a fishery, feeding on minnows, perch and any other finned creature they deem edible.

Pike are native to parts of Alaska and Canada, and parts of the Midwest. They aren’t native to the Columbia River drainage, however, and only showed up through illegal introductions in western Montana and northern Idaho.

Though they had existed in the Clark Fork River system in Montana for decades, the fish hadn’t been confirmed downstream of Albeni Falls Dam until 2004, when Kalispel Tribe fisheries crews found northern pike during routine surveys of Box Canyon Reservoir.

“We were like ‘Oh, OK. This is kind of interesting,’ ” he said.

Initial population estimates put the number of pike in the reservoir at about 400. But within a few years, the numbers exploded.

In 2010, the Kalispel Tribe estimated there were about 5,500 in the reservoir, Maroney said. The next year, that nearly doubled to 10,000.

Other species suffered. Declines became apparent in other species in the river, such as trout and mountain whitefish.

The Kalispel Tribe began its suppression program on Box Canyon Reservoir in 2012. That spring, crews set just more than 1,000 gillnets and removed about 5,800 pike.

They’ve been back at it every year since. Progress started showing in 2015, the first year the number of pike caught dropped below 1,000. Perhaps more important, crews were averaging less than one pike per net.

Meanwhile, alarm bells were going off downstream in Lake Roosevelt.