Outdoor briefs

Online meeting will focus on what hunting technology should be allowed in Idaho
Idaho’s Hunting and Advanced Technology Working Group will meet online from 5-8 p.m. Monday.
It will be just the third meeting of the group tasked with authoring a set of recommendations to the Idaho Fish and Game Commission on strategies to balance fair chase hunting ethics with ever-evolving scopes, cameras and other gadgets.
The 23-member group will hear presentations from the Boone and Crockett Club, Pope and Young and the Wildlife Management Institute on their perspectives of fair chase and technology.
According to a news release from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, the first two meetings included perspectives from other wildlife management agencies and from commercial interests.
More information about the group and its first two meetings is available at idfg.idaho.gov/hat-working-group. People who would like to follow Monday’s meeting can do so at bit.ly/3AZZEVO.
Paper salmon, steelhead permits in short supply
BOISE — Idaho Fish and Game’s paper salmon and steelhead permits for use the rest of this year or early next year will be available only at license vendors or Fish and Game offices after Dec. 9.
According to a news release from the department, the high volume of online license, permit and tag sales typical of December makes the agency unable to guarantee the products will be printed and mailed in a timely fashion. Some may not arrive to customers until February.
However, those wishing to purchase permits online after Dec. 9 may opt for E-tags that allow anglers to validate their salmon or steelhead permit through the GoOutdoorsIdaho app.
Idaho will begin selling nonresident deer and elk tags at 9 a.m. Dec. 10. Any licenses, tags or permits needed for use in January should be purchased at license vendors or Fish and Game offices to avoid printing and mailing delays.
Big game hunting seasons for 2025 have not been set and the department advises nonresidents that existing deer, elk, pronghorn, mountain lion, bear, or wolf hunts could change. Seasons, rules and hunt boundaries will be set at the Idaho Fish and Game Commission’s March meeting.
Hunting and fishing licenses are nonrefundable, but tags may be refunded on a discounted basis, according to an Idaho Fish and Game news release.
Applicants sought for Washington Game Management Advisory Council
OLYMPIA — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is seeking applications for positions on its Game Management Advisory Council, which advises the agency on issues related to managing hunted species.
Department director Kelly Susewind will appoint eight new people to the 18-member council for terms beginning next year. Those interested can find more information, including new member application forms, at wdfw.wa.gov/about/advisory/gmac.
The deadline is March 14.
Grants offered for those trying to improve waste management systems in Washington
OLYMPIA — The Washington Department of Ecology will begin accepting applications Jan. 7 for a popular grant program that supports people and eligible nonprofits working to improve Washington’s waste management system.
The grants provide up to $60,000 per year over a two-year period for projects that increase public understanding and involvement in cleaning up contaminated sites and supporting the state’s solid and hazardous waste management priorities.
More information is available at bit.ly/3Otair7. The deadline to apply is Feb. 4.