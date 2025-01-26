Outdoor Briefs

Registration open for Washington hunter education class at Clarkston

Registration is open for an in-person Washington hunter education class to be taught by Ron Landrus and Dallas Hohnsbehn, both of Clarkston.

Those interested in the course, which will be held Feb. 24-March 8, can pick up an information sheet at Schurman’s True Value Hardware or Walmart, both in Clarkston.

All classroom sessions will be at the First Church of God, 910 Sycamore St., Clarkston. The first and last classroom sessions, on Feb. 24 and March 7, will be from 5:30-8 p.m. All other classes — Feb. 26-28, March 3 and March 5-6 — will be from 6-8 p.m. A field course will be held March 8, with the time and place announced during classroom sessions.

Students must attend all classes to pass. Parents of students younger than 18 are required to attend the first class, and parents of students age 11 or younger must attend all of the classes.

There is no charge for the class; costs are covered by Schurman’s and the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Idaho Fish and Game hearing, meeting planned in Boise

BOISE — The Idaho Fish and Game Commission will hold a public hearing Tuesday followed by a public meeting Wednesday at the Idaho Department of Fish and Game’s headquarters office in Boise.

The public hearing will begin at 6 p.m. PST at the same location. Those wishing to speak to the commission during the public hearing will have a three-minute time limit, with additional comments accepted in writing. People can address the commission on any topic pertaining to Fish and Game matters. The public hearing won’t be livestreamed.