OutdoorsMarch 16, 2025

Outdoor Briefs

Idaho officials ask for feedback on bird-hunting seasons

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking comments on its proposed 2025-26 migratory bird-hunting seasons.

The agency will hold an open house on the topic from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at the Clearwater Regional Office at Lewiston. The proposals are available for review at bit.ly/420WnA1. The comment deadline is next Sunday. The Idaho Fish and Game Commission is scheduled to vote on the proposed seasons during an April 15 conference call.

Online meeting will focus on water temperatures in Snake and Columbia rivers

The Washington Department of Ecology will hold an online meeting from 1:30-3 p.m. Monday on efforts to improve water temperatures on the Snake and Columbia rivers.

According to a news release from the agency, the rivers support diverse ecosystems including species like threatened and endangered salmon and steelhead and support tribal and recreational fishing, and hydropower generation.

Both rivers are on the state’s list of polluted waters, mostly because of high water temperatures that pose a threat to salmon and steelhead. The state is in the process of writing a strategy to mitigate the problem.

More information, including a link to the meeting, is available at bit.ly/4itC97T.

