Potlatch man: Deer paid price for ‘people’s cruelty’

A young whitetail deer with a snare cable around its neck pauses while eating in a Potlatch yard. The animal was euthanized by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

 Jeff Nitcy

A Potlatch man is hoping to raise awareness about trapping and snaring, an activity he sees as cruel, after finding a whitetail deer in his yard with a broken snare around its neck.

The injured animal was shot by conservation officers from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. While he wished the agency would have attempted to save the animal, Jeff Nitcy said he is more upset that snaring is allowed in Idaho.

