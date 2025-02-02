Recreation in a post-dam era

If the lower Snake River dams are breached, the way in which people recreate in the 140-mile corridor from Lewiston to the Tri-Cities would change dramatically.

A free-flowing river would replace the existing slackwater reservoirs. Parks and boat ramps would be left far from water’s edge but long-inundated beaches would emerge. Opportunities for pleasure boating on flatwater would decline but be replaced by rafting and jet boating.

The ways in which people fish would change as well and the abundance of various fish species from salmon, steelhead and lamprey to smallmouth bass, carp and sturgeon could be altered.

Washington state and the federal government are in the early stages of a study examining those changes and how existing facilities could be altered to best support future recreation.

The study is an outgrowth of a settlement agreement between salmon advocates and the federal government involving litigation over existing plans to operate the dams in a way that considers the needs of threatened and endangered salmon and steelhead. The settlement calls for a 5-to-10-year pause in the litigation, during which studies looking at how services like recreation, tug-and-barge transportation, water supply and power generation might be replaced or altered if the dams are breached.

The players

The recreation study is a partnership between a state and federal agency. The Washington Recreation and Conservation Office has been tasked with measuring existing recreation on the 140-mile corridor, how that use would change if the dams were breached and what sort of facilities and management would be needed to support future recreation.

The state agency will then hand that information to the Army Corps of Engineers and officials there will use it to craft potential changes to facilities and an estimate of how much it will cost.

Ben Donatelle, a policy specialist for the Recreation and Conservation Office, said that agency is in the public outreach and information-gathering stage. It has done focused interviews with some stakeholder groups, such as people who own and operate marians along the river or otherwise are dependent on the river as it is now, people who like whitewater rafting or jetboating, and people and entities focused on recreational tourism.

The agency has also conducted an online survey to measure existing use and opinions about how recreation would change without dams. He said responses have been diverse.

“There are a lot of people we have heard from who have built their livelihoods around the reservoir system, or that have gone to a particular place with their family, or their parents, and now they have grandkids that they’re bringing.”

Others have expressed optimism about recreating on a restored river.