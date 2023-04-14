All of them, maybe a hundred or more, had their beaks buried in the corn stubble.

The cranes were foraging in a cornfield at sunset near Potholes Reservoir, 20 miles south of Moses Lake, Wash. Other than the occasional scuffle, the 4-foot birds snatched up the loose kernels quietly. When the sun fell behind the horizon, the lanky animals took off, bugling loudly as they faded into the twilight.