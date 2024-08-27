RV buyers trending younger

MINNEAPOLIS — U.S. recreational vehicle owners are trending younger and more diverse — and many want to bring their pets on the road, according to a new industry report.
The trends are true in Minnesota, too, RV dealers say.
“It’s refreshing to see younger folks coming in,” said Jason Holmgren, general manager at Camping World in Forest Lake.
The RV Industry Association’s (RVIA) marketing arm recently released a new demographic profile of owners. Here are several takeaways.
More than 8 million U.S. households own an RV, with ownership split almost equally among those older and younger than 55. Owners ages 18 to 34 have increased since 2021. The median age of a new RV owner has dropped from 33 to 32 (it was 41 two years ago); new owners make up 36% of all owners.
Holmgren wouldn’t disclose sales data, but he said younger people are acquiring RVs in noticeable numbers for several reasons: There are more “budget-friendly” travel trailer options. New and used single-axle RVs have sold well. Plus, prices have dropped since the pandemic as inflation dampens consumers’ discretionary spending. Towable RV shipments increased modestly at the end of 2024, while motorhomes were down nearly 18%, according to the RVIA.
“We see a wide spread of ages,” he added, “but the affordability has helped the younger clients get into camping.”
Younger customers are also drawn to modern floor plans and amenities like layouts with bunk beds or outdoor LED lighting, he added. “One thing that has changed is that the RV industry has needed to become innovative. The new people entering don’t want the same old, right?”
The report found an uptick in Latino, Black, Asian American and LGBTQ owners. They make up nearly a third of all owners. “This trend [toward youth and more diverse owners] is particularly evident among first-time owners and families with children under 18,” the report said.
RVers said getting into nature and visiting beautiful locations were significant reasons to RV. But how family pets figured in the decision might be surprising: 43% said the ability to bring pets was a “crucial factor” in their decision to hit the road. “The people who enjoy an RV also enjoy a dog,” Holmgren said.
Owners are spending more time on the road and, on average, taking nine trips a year. The median number of days used rose to 30, a 50% increase since 2021.
Some of those younger owners were attracted to RVs because of the ability to work remotely. More than 50% of owners who had someone in their home who worked remotely said the work was done in an RV.
Holmgren said he has had some young families who’ve bought Class C motorhomes, RVs recognizable by their over-the-cab sleeping, and fifth-wheel trailers to live and work in full time.
When owners are out, they most like to fish (47%), hike (44%) and visit local attractions (37%).
“I’ve done this for 15 years,” said Holmgren, “and there is never a step back. … We continue to see people jumping into this lifestyle.”