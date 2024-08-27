Salmon return to formerly blocked section of the Klamath River Basin

Salmon have already taken advantage of dam breaching on the Klamath River.

According to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, an adult fall chinook salmon was spotted in a tributary upstream of the now absent J.C. Boyle Dam on Oct. 16. It is believed to be the first salmon or steelhead to return to that part of the basin in more than 100 years.

Four dams on the Klamath River that blocked upstream migration of salmon were removed this spring and summer, following a decadeslong process.

“The return of our relatives the c’iyaal’s is overwhelming for our tribe. This is what our members worked for and believed in for so many decades,” said Roberta Frost, secretary of the Klamath Tribes, in a news release. “I want to honor that work and thank them for their persistence in the face of what felt like an unmovable obstacle. The salmon are just like our tribal people, and they know where home is and returned as soon as they were able.”

The Klamath Dams did not have fish ladders and their hydroelectric output was small. After years of debate, authorities determined the cost to bring the aging dams up to standards outweighed their benefits and that removing them would improve water quality and open up about 400 miles of habitat for threatened salmon runs.